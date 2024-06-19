Previous
Chocolate coated Scottish Shortbread with Sprinklies. by grace55
Photo 3015

Chocolate coated Scottish Shortbread with Sprinklies.

19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise