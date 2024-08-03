Previous
Today was one of those special gem days.
My daughter Maria visited us and we enjoyed board games and a walk to Cut Wood, and then a peaceful time sitting chatting in the garden, before a buffet tea in a warm conservatory. Perfect day.
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
