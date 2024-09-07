Previous
A tiny vase of garden beauty. by grace55
Photo 3095

A tiny vase of garden beauty.

Blue Cornflowers, white heather, yellow wild Chrysanthemum, pink thyme, deep pink corn cockle. Orange Calendula. Camomile white daisyvwithbyellow centre.
This is the essence of my end of Summer garden.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

grace55

