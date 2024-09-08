The Piggy Park Community food growing project.

I visited this food growing area, where the gardeners are entirely organic. There are fruit trees, flowers, vegetables and a small area just for the local primary schools to learn about nature and horticulture. I chatted to an experienced gardener. Ian was originally from South Shields in N E England but work brought him to Rishton where he works in the carpet manufacturing business. He had grown tall sweet corn and big cabbages. He said it was OK to take some of the apples. They are a gorgeous shape and deep red.