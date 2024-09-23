Previous
The site where St Charles Borromeo Church stood. by grace55
The site where St Charles Borromeo Church stood.

After weeks of noise and to many of us, sadness and distress, seeing our church demolished, this is the empty space next to the school. It is a sign of the way churches are meeting a tragic demise. Unholy.
