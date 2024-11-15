Previous
A small toadstool or fungi in the lawn. by grace55
Photo 3164

A small toadstool or fungi in the lawn.

15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

grace55

@grace55
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Wendy, I am loving what you are doing. Get closer. I could not squat and get back up (tmi). I read that if I can not get up by myself, doctors think I am not worth the effort to save if needed. So, I started squatting to get a different view while taking a photo. I can get up by myself now and I get the view of a bug. Love this!
November 15th, 2024  
