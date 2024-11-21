Previous
The Roebuck. by grace55
The Roebuck.

This is Rishton's oldest pub and built in 1753 it used to be a coaching house and tavern for travellers between Burnley and Blackburn. It is a hub of our community and they enjoy watching football and celebrating birthdays and family events.
grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
