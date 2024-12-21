Previous
Advent calendar counter. by grace55
Advent calendar counter.

Winter Solstice. Very wild and windy all day. The lawn is swampy. Literally walking on water. Hard to reach the bird feeders but did so.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

grace55

