Cross stitch by Maria our daughter.

Many years ago, we were on holiday in Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands and my Mother in law, Marjorie, asked our daughter Maria if she would like her to teach her how to Cross stitch. Maria said yes. Over the years. Maria has completed many Cross stitch projects and each year she takes time to make all the close family members a delightful Christmas card. It was this beautiful Poinsettia flower this year. I will frame it and treasure it.