Previous
Double Knitting wool. by grace55
Photo 3228

Double Knitting wool.

20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
pretty shade of blue with nice textures.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact