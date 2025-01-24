Previous

The sad demise of my 25 year old Joseph's Coat. It suffered due to cold overnight temperatures.

24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
