Previous
A crocheted sunburst Granny square. by grace55
Photo 3265

A crocheted sunburst Granny square.

My crochet skills are limited, but with perseverance I made this by following a YouTube tutorial.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact