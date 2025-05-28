Previous
Abseiling repairers on the Parish Church Bell Tower. by grace55
Photo 3356

Abseiling repairers on the Parish Church Bell Tower.

They are re pointing the Bell Tower to prevent water getting in. It takes 5 weeks work to complete.
The weather has been mixed. Very rainy yesterday.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact