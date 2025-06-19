Previous
June is the month of The Sacred Heart of Jesus. by grace55
Photo 3378

June is the month of The Sacred Heart of Jesus.

19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact