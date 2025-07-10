Previous
Sylvia's garden. by grace55
Sylvia's garden.

Sylvia is in her nineties, lives in sheltered accommodation with a little community garden with her sweet little dog. She is cheerful and chatty.
10th July 2025

grace55

