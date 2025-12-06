Previous
A rose. by grace55
Photo 3547

A rose.

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact