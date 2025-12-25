Previous
Tall water jug with design of canal art. by grace55
Photo 3565

Tall water jug with design of canal art.

Bless us all with peace and joy.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact