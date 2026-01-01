Previous
A homemade paper tree. Made by some dear friends. by grace55
A homemade paper tree. Made by some dear friends.

Blessings to all, for a happy, healthy, peaceful, prosperous time, for everyone.
Happy New Year. 2026.
grace55

I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity.
