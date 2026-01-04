Previous
A frosty cold, blue skied, sunny garden. by grace55
Photo 3575

A frosty cold, blue skied, sunny garden.

Minus 4c earlier.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
