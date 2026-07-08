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Beautiful fragrant roses. by grace55
Photo 3759

Beautiful fragrant roses.

8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
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