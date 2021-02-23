c1mpFDyUQjqok67hpe7xbA

Previous
by gracequigley
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Grace Quigley

@gracequigley
Ryan
Welcome to 365, Grace! I hope you enjoy your experience. Is this shot on the way home from Hawaii? It's subtle, simple, and intriguing - all good things. Keep posting. I'm excited to see what you come up with!
February 26th, 2021  
Grace Quigley
Yes it is on the way home from Hawaii it was a beautiful flight and sunset! I am excited for this I have some cool photos to post!
February 26th, 2021  
