Photo 1854
joy to the world - she came back, he smiled.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
1
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
1986
photos
269
followers
236
following
Views
9
1
1
365
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
fire
,
clown
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
Taffy
ace
Awesome...Project 365's very own joker! Impressive editing.
December 24th, 2019
