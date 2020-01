happy in his work

The Te Kupenga Stone Carving Symposium has been underway for a week now in sleepy little New Plymouth.

We popped back for another look today and I'm pleased to report that some progress has been made and sculptures have been wrestled and pulled from the bare rocks of a week ago.

This will all be over on the 24th of this month, at which point the carvings will be available for viewing prior to being auctioned to the rich and influential.

I'm not included on that list for some reason....