Photo 1865
now we play our final hand
Inspired by, frankly, the best band to ever grace my ears:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq2ssJ08yCM
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
1997
photos
266
followers
235
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th January 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
fire
,
cards
,
bandage
,
self portrait
,
flames
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
KWind
ace
Really great closeup. Your editing skills are excellent.
January 15th, 2020
*lynn
ace
You're probably getting the cards all grungy!
January 15th, 2020
