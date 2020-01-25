Sign up
Photo 1872
the burning queen
Another one for the Five Plus Two theme of "Cards".
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2004
photos
267
followers
235
following
512% complete
View this month »
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
Tags
portrait
,
fire
,
mask
,
bandage
,
flame
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-cards
