Photo 1874
a gentleman never tells
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the camera is working again.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
1
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2006
photos
268
followers
237
following
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
portrait
mask
blood
self portrait
ink
dye
pistol
selfie
steampunk
gas mask
flintlock
steam punk
@graemestevens
Pigeons Farm
ace
An awesome photo and such great news about your camera, Welcome back!
February 3rd, 2020
