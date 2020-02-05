Sign up
Photo 1876
15th
My 15th pair of Doc Martens in the current stable and my third pair of platforms because I've grown accustomed to looking down on people.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2008
photos
266
followers
235
following
5
1
365
E-M10MarkII
5th February 2020 6:42pm
boots
doc martens
docs
@graemestevens
