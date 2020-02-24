Sign up
Photo 1892
'murica!
Oh look, an accidental selfie. Hi.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
2
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2028
photos
264
followers
235
following
518% complete
View this month »
Tags
portrait
,
car
,
america
,
@graemestevens
Hope D Jennings
ace
Cool shot!
February 24th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hahaha love it!
February 24th, 2020
