look both ways before crossing
This would be the last one in this series of car images...I need to actually pick up the camera again!
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
0
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Album
365
Tags
cars
,
street photography
,
classic cars
,
new plymouth
,
taranaki
,
@graemestevens
,
americarna
