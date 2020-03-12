Previous
mixed media by graemestevens
Photo 1904

mixed media

I've been away again, preaching the gospel according to Dulux.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Issi Bannerman ace
Glad to see you back with such aplomb!
March 12th, 2020  
Brigette ace
I could use a provocative word.. but i won't !
March 12th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Super image Graeme! Very clever!
March 12th, 2020  
