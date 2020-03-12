Sign up
Photo 1904
mixed media
I've been away again, preaching the gospel according to Dulux.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad to see you back with such aplomb!
March 12th, 2020
Brigette
ace
I could use a provocative word.. but i won't !
March 12th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Super image Graeme! Very clever!
March 12th, 2020
