social distancing

I'm ready.

I have another 3 beer crates full of vinyl to listen to and that is my stereo in the back ground.

It's a retro-fitted (by me) 1963 La Gloria that now has a hidden amplifier capable of powering the 300 watt speakers...and should the mood take us we can plug in the new-fangled iPhones as well. Much to the neighbours delight.