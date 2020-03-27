Sign up
Photo 1918
stay. the f*ck. home.
lets not make this difficult.
best on black I suspect, but aren't they all.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th March 2020 12:03pm
Tags
portrait
,
self portrait
,
guns
,
suit
,
selfie
,
hand gun
,
pistols
,
@graemestevens
Walks @ 7
ace
Ba da BING!
March 27th, 2020
