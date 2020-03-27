Previous
Next
stay. the f*ck. home. by graemestevens
Photo 1918

stay. the f*ck. home.

lets not make this difficult.

best on black I suspect, but aren't they all.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Ba da BING!
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise