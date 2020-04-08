Sign up
Photo 1929
hey mister, your fly is down
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
macro
,
fly
,
olympus
,
insect
,
@graemestevens
Marnie
ace
Alas poor Louie de Fly has bitten the dust. A national day of mourning is called for.
April 8th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
no way to have a proper funeral : (
April 8th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Poor little bugger. Six feet up. Beautifully photographed .
April 8th, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
LUNCH!
April 8th, 2020
