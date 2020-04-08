Previous
hey mister, your fly is down by graemestevens
Photo 1929

hey mister, your fly is down

8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Marnie ace
Alas poor Louie de Fly has bitten the dust. A national day of mourning is called for.
April 8th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
no way to have a proper funeral : (
April 8th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Poor little bugger. Six feet up. Beautifully photographed .
April 8th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
LUNCH!
April 8th, 2020  
