Photo 1935
there's plenty of time yet...
He's got plenty of time to get his house in order before Christmas arrives.
And before anyone asks - that is not my gut but it took about an hours editing to get it in to that state.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
3
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2083
photos
262
followers
232
following
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
portrait
,
wine
,
xmas
,
santa
,
fat
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-time
,
@graemestevens
,
bad santa
Walks @ 7
ace
Needs a few pink elephants......, any way, he is in titled to some down time.
April 14th, 2020
Mark Prince
ace
I'll drink to that...... hic !
April 14th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I may never get to sleep again!
April 14th, 2020
