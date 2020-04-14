Previous
there's plenty of time yet... by graemestevens
Photo 1935

there's plenty of time yet...

He's got plenty of time to get his house in order before Christmas arrives.
And before anyone asks - that is not my gut but it took about an hours editing to get it in to that state.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Needs a few pink elephants......, any way, he is in titled to some down time.
April 14th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
I'll drink to that...... hic !
April 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I may never get to sleep again!
April 14th, 2020  
