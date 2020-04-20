Sign up
Photo 1941
offshore
My leading line kept moving...best on black of course.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
3
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2089
photos
262
followers
232
following
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th April 2020 1:47pm
sea
weather
waves
clouds
storm
olympus
surf
new plymouth
taranaki
@graemestevens
ngamotu
Sheila Guevin
ace
I can see where that would be a problem. Moody weather.
April 20th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Untrained waves, what next? Oh, yeah, just an exquisite image.
April 20th, 2020
Annie D
ace
those damn waves should know better
April 20th, 2020
