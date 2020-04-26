Sign up
Photo 1947
a cheerful endorsement
After 5 weeks in "Lockdown" I'm back to work on Tuesday. Both Bag Man and I would greatly appreciate some thoughtful and maintained social distancing.
Best on black.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
5
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2095
photos
262
followers
231
following
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
11
5
3
365
Tags
self
,
portrait
,
mask
,
olympus
,
fuck
,
@graemestevens
,
self portrait bag "bag man
Lee
ace
You cheer me up so much..
April 26th, 2020
Annie D
ace
hahahaha
the smile is certainly "cheerful"
April 26th, 2020
☠northy
ace
So.... which mask will you be wearing to work?
April 26th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sounds like everyone is happy about it. Do you have an additional filter inside your mask?
April 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I will practise thoughtful and maintained social distancing with you as always
April 26th, 2020
the smile is certainly "cheerful"