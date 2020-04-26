Previous
Next
a cheerful endorsement by graemestevens
Photo 1947

a cheerful endorsement

After 5 weeks in "Lockdown" I'm back to work on Tuesday. Both Bag Man and I would greatly appreciate some thoughtful and maintained social distancing.
Best on black.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lee ace
You cheer me up so much..
April 26th, 2020  
Annie D ace
hahahaha
the smile is certainly "cheerful"
April 26th, 2020  
☠northy ace
So.... which mask will you be wearing to work?
April 26th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sounds like everyone is happy about it. Do you have an additional filter inside your mask?
April 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I will practise thoughtful and maintained social distancing with you as always
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise