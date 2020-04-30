Previous
rock by graemestevens
Photo 1951

rock

With the marginal relaxing of our Lockdown I'm finally allowed back to "my" beach...
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
JackieR
Ominously beautiful, we're many othersvtgsere taking advantage of more freedom?? Take care back at work Mr S
April 30th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely beach. Take care over there! Lovey capture.
April 30th, 2020  
