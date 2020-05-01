Previous
splash by graemestevens
Photo 1952

splash

a wee splash, which in my experience is preferable to a splash of wee.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Graeme Stevens

Lisa Poland ace
Hahaha! Your description is priceless! Great pic, too!
May 1st, 2020  
