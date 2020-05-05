Previous
going coastal by graemestevens
Photo 1956

going coastal

There's some advantages to being out and about again but you can definitely tell that winter is looming.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Photo Details

Elizabeth
Wonderful processing. The ocean looks treacherous.
May 5th, 2020  
