Photo 1957
te maunga o taranaki
Our mountain, Taranaki, with a bit of open plan living in the foreground.
I could wish for some high cloud today after yesterdays storm, but it was not to be...at it's best on black.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
0
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2105
photos
264
followers
232
following
536% complete
View this month »
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th May 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
mountain
,
mount
,
olympus
,
derelict
,
chimney
,
bnw
,
taranaki
,
mount taranaki
,
@graemestevens
