te maunga o taranaki by graemestevens
Photo 1957

te maunga o taranaki

Our mountain, Taranaki, with a bit of open plan living in the foreground.
I could wish for some high cloud today after yesterdays storm, but it was not to be...at it's best on black.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Graeme Stevens

