he kawa ora/back to life

Sustained and enduring life, a reinvigorated mountain that stands before us.This is our greeting to you, draw close to us so that we may acknowledge those of the past and their enduring efforts, come close to us, so that we may imbue life into our mountain ancestors, Taranaki, Pouakai, Kaitake and the Ngāmotu Islands.Welcome, be settled.Hauora ki tupua, hauora ki tawhito, hauora ki to tātou maunga e tū mai nei….ka hau ora!Nau mai e te iwi kia piri, kia tata, nau mai ki te whāinga mai i te kōmuri aroha a ō tātou tauheke kua huri ki tua, Nau mai ki te pae tukutuku e hauora ai tō tātou tupuna maunga a Taranaki e tū mai nei…Nau mai e rarau…In 2019 the Taranaki Iwi and the Crown stuck a legal agreement that this mountain, Taranaki, could only be referred to by the traditional name of Maunga Taranaki, rather than it's european name of Mount Egmont.He is climbable but it takes some 8 - 10 hours and his mood is unpredictable at best, so pack well, be prepared and always accord him the respect that he deserves as you travel upon his shoulders and stand upon his crown.Maunga Taranaki has always been a he - for a brief summary of the legend of Taranaki (if you're interested), click here: