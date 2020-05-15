Previous
legion by graemestevens
Photo 1966

legion

I am many.

A very good friend suggested that as he was born in 1966 that the 1966th photo in my main album should be "something good".
So I researched 1966, and that's where it all started to get a bit weird.
The number 1 resonates with new beginnings, striving forward and personal strength and also tells us that we can create our own realities, while the number 9 denotes a higher perspective and using your natural abilities. The number 6 brings stability and problem solving, which is amplified when the number appears twice as it does in 1966.
When combined to form 1966 you will receive that which you deserve and be able to detach yourself from the "old" and material, moving on to that which is better.

I created this image before researching the number....but it seems to work, as does the original inspiration behind it, that of Legion, The Many.

Best on black of course.

Oh, and my test results came back - I won't be dying of COVID19 anytime soon so you can all stop lining up to get a sneaky look at my will. It's unnerving and rude.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
J A Byrdlip ace
Very good news, the muses are with you
May 15th, 2020  
