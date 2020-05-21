Previous
Next
boy band by graemestevens
Photo 1972

boy band

What? A quadruple selfie?
Oh the humanity!
The bright side? I managed to get a hair cut today...actually, that's a lie because I had all of them cut, not just one.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
A motley crew for sure.
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise