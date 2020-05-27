Sign up
Photo 1978
onaero
Onaero beach, about a 25 minute drive from home and bracingly chilly this morning
27th May 2020
27th May 20
3
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2127
photos
264
followers
232
following
541% complete
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th May 2020 9:13am
sea
winter
cliffs
weather
beach
clouds
rock
olympus
cloudscape
@graemestevens
cloud scape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
May 27th, 2020
Dixie Goode
ace
I’m so glad I live near the ocean in a chilly, rocky area instead of a “welcoming the sun worshipers” sand and warm water sea. This looks like a great place to socially distance.
May 27th, 2020
julia
ace
Great image .. is this near 'The Castle'..
May 27th, 2020
