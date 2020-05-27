Previous
onaero by graemestevens
Photo 1978

onaero

Onaero beach, about a 25 minute drive from home and bracingly chilly this morning
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
May 27th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
I’m so glad I live near the ocean in a chilly, rocky area instead of a “welcoming the sun worshipers” sand and warm water sea. This looks like a great place to socially distance.
May 27th, 2020  
julia ace
Great image .. is this near 'The Castle'..
May 27th, 2020  
