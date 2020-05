long view

The view from Taranaki, across the hill country, to the Central Plateau. In the distance are Tongariro, Ngaruhoe and Ruapehu.



Tongariro loosely translates to "carried away by the south wind" and Ngaruhoe as "throwing hot stones".

Ruapehu, translates as "exploding pit" so i think that we can assume he's the curmudgeon of the group.



At -1 degrees 'twas chilly enough to put a noticeable frost upon the parts of me left hanging out, so I didn't stick around for too long.