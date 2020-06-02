Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1982
a bit of a fizzle
one should always keep ones powder dry...
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
1
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2131
photos
265
followers
231
following
543% complete
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
rain
,
olympus
,
umbrella
,
self portrait
,
pistol
,
sparks
,
selfie
,
lightening
,
gas mask
,
flintlock
,
@graemestevens
Maggiemae
ace
You deserve so much praise for the effort you put into your photos. I don't know anyone else with the creativity and skills! fav
June 2nd, 2020
