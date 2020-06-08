Sign up
Photo 1988
beach. ball.
probably best on black, as per.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th June 2020 3:39pm
Tags
sand
,
reflections
,
water
,
ball
,
beach
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
@graemstevens
,
lensball
,
lens ball
Elizabeth
ace
Mesmerizing! Great use of natural light.
June 8th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautifully done sir
June 8th, 2020
Jerome
ace
fantastic
a unique place where you live
June 8th, 2020
a unique place where you live