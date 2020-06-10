Previous
light by graemestevens
Photo 1990

light

Not bad on black.
Pretty damned good with your eyes closed.
Amazing from another room with the door shut.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Issi Bannerman ace
Fab on black!
June 10th, 2020  
