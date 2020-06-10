Sign up
Photo 1990
light
Not bad on black.
Pretty damned good with your eyes closed.
Amazing from another room with the door shut.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2139
photos
265
followers
230
following
545% complete
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th June 2020 7:07pm
b&w
portrait
light
self portrait
mono
monochrome
selfie
bnw
@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab on black!
June 10th, 2020
