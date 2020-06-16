Previous
Next
dirty dog by graemestevens
Photo 1996

dirty dog

I'll never get the smell out of the carpet but oh my god...the relief

One for the Five Plus Two theme of "Animal Farm".
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Clare Gadsby ace
just wondrous
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise