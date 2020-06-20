Previous
Next
confessional by graemestevens
Photo 2000

confessional

Best on black I should think.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
It emerges from the dark in a very effective way when viewed on black. Love the lighting - very meta with the light in the image.
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise