Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2000
confessional
Best on black I should think.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2149
photos
265
followers
230
following
547% complete
View this month »
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th June 2020 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
light
,
mask
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
megaphone
,
loudhailer
,
@graemestevens
Taffy
ace
It emerges from the dark in a very effective way when viewed on black. Love the lighting - very meta with the light in the image.
June 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close